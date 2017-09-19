No Outback Jack's, but it's not all bad news

Bundy won't be getting an Outback Jack's for the time being.

BAD news for those who were holding out hope for an Outback Jack's in Bundaberg.

In July last year, a spokesperson for Outback Jack's said the chain was in negotiations for a site in Bundaberg and there were hopes of a September opening.

"This has been a priority of ours over the last 12 months and to find a suitable site in Bundaberg as it is one of our highly anticipated growth areas,” they told the NewsMail in 2016.

But a spokeswoman for parent company Diamond Hospitality now says plans have been put on hold for an Outback Jack's in the region.

It's not all bad news for steak lovers though.

"We can confirm that Diamond Hospitality are opening a Lone Star Rib House in Bundaberg, not an Outback Jack's at this stage,” she said.

"The location will be Stockland Bundaberg.”

It is hoped Lone Star will be open by the end of the year and the restaurant will 30 people when it opened.