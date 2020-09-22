Menu
P-PLATER: The driver who was on his provisional drivers licence at the time, pleaded guilty after he returned a positive roadside breath test.
News

“No other option” but to drink drive after being kicked out

Rhylea Millar
22nd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
AFTER a fight broke out and he was asked to leave a barbecue, a P-plater has told the Bundaberg Magistrates Court that he had "no other option" but to drive, after one too many drinks.

When Jacob Jeremy Brown-Crooks attended a gathering in Agnes Water on September 4, he said he intended to stay there all night.

But when a fight started and the host asked him to leave, Brown-Crooks said he was left with "no other option" but to drive, despite being the holder of a provisional licence and being required to have a zero alcohol concentration limit.

Bundaberg Magistrate Andrew Moloney told the defendant while he had no other option than to leave the property, there were plenty of alternatives to driving after he had been drinking.

The court heard Brown-Crooks had been a boilermaker for the last eight years and currently worked as a part-time boilermaker and cook at an Agnes Water café.

He was intercepted by police for a random breath test and returned a reading of 0.045%.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving while over the no alcohol limit but not over the general limit and holds a provisional licence.

Brown-Crooks was fined $200 and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months. No conviction was recorded.

