No one to represent Burnett in parliament

NOMINATE NOW: Can you see yourself on the floor of parliament? DAN PELED

THE seat of Burnett is still without a young voice to represent the region in the 2018 Queensland Youth Parliament.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was hopeful a local aged between 15 and 25 would be willing to apply for a seat in the Youth Parliament.

Mr Bennett said the program was a great opportunity for young people to stand up and take part in the democratic process.

"I would really love to see a young local person take up this fantastic opportunity to represent the Burnett in Youth Parliament,” he said.

"It's an opportunity for young people to improve their confidence through interacting with other like-minded young people of varying backgrounds and opinions, and gives them unrivalled opportunities for personal development, civic engagement and employment pathways.

"It's not too late to apply and I'd be only too happy to assist a young person who was interested in giving it a go.”

Youth members are selected based on factors including regional and remote representation, diversity, enthusiasm and personal development potential.

Applications are due to close on Friday.

For more more information phone 4111 5100 or email burnett@parliament.qld.gov.au.