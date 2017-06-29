No one does vegetables like us

DAILY FIVE: Shane Olsen from Beemart Enterprises where Bundaberg locals get their fair share of vegetables.

THE Bundaberg region not only loves producing vegetables, but they are more likely to fill their plate with five veg than the rest of Queensland regional.

According to research by the Cancer Council, adults aged 18 and over living in Brisbane South and the Gold Coast ate the least amount of vegetables, with around 6% consuming adequate servings.

Whereas adults in Wide Bay Burnett region topped the pack on 9.1% and Beemart Enterprises operations manager Craig Warner said there is definitely a demand for fresh fruit and vegetables Bundaberg.

"It's probably because there's an abundance of it here in the Wide Bay area,” Mr Warner said.

"Even looking at the Shalom Markets for example, the amount of fresh produce that gets sold there is incredible.

"It's fresh, good produce that people naturally want to eat it.”

Mr Warner said while some of the most popular vegetables with customers include onions, potatoes and sweet potatoes, they have a range of vegetables which aren't your typical household staple.

Among those more outlandish vegetables is the purple carrot and numerous Asian-influenced veggies.

Mr Warner said while the purple carrot has a similar taste to an orange carrot, it's got a beetroot type sweetness to it.

"We get most of our produce locally, we try as hard as we can to keep it within the community,” he said.

"About 75% of what we have, we get locally and only outsource when we need to.”

While Wide Bay Burnett region is leading regional Queensland in vegetable consumption, Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said with 93% of Queensland adults are failing to fill their plates with enough veggies, more needs to be done to ensure we are all eating a healthy, balanced diet.

"The eating habits of everyday Queenslanders are of great concern,” Ms McMillan said.

"Adults should eat five serves of vegetables and two serves of fruit a day to ensure overall well-being and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including some cancers.

"While 57 per cent of Queensland adults eat the recommended two serves of fruit a day, it's alarming that a meagre seven per cent of adults eat enough vegetables - more than 3.5million people.

"It's vital we're increasing our vegetable intake to improve our health, and also model healthy habits to the younger generation.

"A serve of vegetables is one cup of raw salad vegetables or half a cup of cooked pumpkin - and a serve of fruit is one medium apple or banana, or a cup of canned fruit, with no added sugar.”

Mr McMillan recommends opting for foods that are low in sugar, saturated fat and salt, while including fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, low fat dairy and lean proteins.

For more details about healthy eating phone 13 11 20 or visit cancerqld.org.au.