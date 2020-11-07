Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

No new virus cases for Queensland

by Angie Raphael
7th Nov 2020 6:49 PM

 

Queensland has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 overnight, leaving only eight active cases in the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted the update on Saturday.

There have been 1177 total confirmed cases in Queensland, including six who have died since the pandemic started.

The last time Queensland recorded new cases of the virus was Wednesday when two infections were confirmed.

Both cases were acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as No new virus cases for Queensland

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multiple crews fighting cane field fire

        Premium Content Multiple crews fighting cane field fire

        News Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

        Identity revealed: Motorbike rider loses fight for life

        Premium Content Identity revealed: Motorbike rider loses fight for life

        News The crash happened on Goodwood Rd at Alloway on Monday.

        WHAT’S ON: Five things to do this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Five things to do this weekend

        News Check out some of the events happening around the region this weekend.

        COLOURFUL CHARACTER: A bird as beautiful as any flower

        Premium Content COLOURFUL CHARACTER: A bird as beautiful as any flower

        News The rose-crowned fruit dove is a stunning sight for those lucky enough to catch a...