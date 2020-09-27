Menu
NSW has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since June 10
Health

No new COVID cases in NSW

by Frances Vinall
27th Sep 2020 11:49 AM

No new coronavirus cases were recorded in NSW in a 24 hour period for the first time in more than three months.

Dr Christine Selvey, NSW Health acting director of communicable diseases, shared the good news on Sunday.

"The last time NSW had no new cases in a reporting period was 10 June," she said.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began in NSW remains at 4029.

She said the state conducted 12,333 tests in the reporting period, adding to a total of more than two-and-a-half million tests completed in NSW.

"NSW Health thanks for the community for all they have done towards reducing COVID-19 numbers," she said.

 

There are 68 COVID-19 cases in NSW, including three in intensive care.

Of those 68 cases, 87 per cent are not in hospital.

Dr Selvey said none of the people in intensive care require ventilators.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 in NSW should get tested for the virus immediately.

Symptoms include a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough and fever.

"We continue to ask people to remain vigilant," Dr Selvey said.

"(Testing) is particularly important with the start of the school holidays and increased movement of people around the state."

