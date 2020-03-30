No new COVID-19 cases recorded in Wide Bay today

COVID-19 testing is available at Bundaberg Hospital for those who have symptoms, have travelled overseas or been in contact with a confirmed case of the virus.

NO ADDITIONAL cases of coronavirus were recorded for the Wide Bay today, leaving the region’s total at 17.

The statewide tally climbed to 689 as 33 additional cases were confirmed by Queensland Health this afternoon.

The most recent recorded case for the Wide Bay was confirmed yesterday afternoon.

Contact tracing was undertaken for the 33 new cases in the state.

A statement from Queensland Health said the majority of cases were from patients who had travelled overseas or had come in contact with a confirmed case.

“We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community,” the statement read.

“Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in ­regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

“Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home if you’re sick.

“Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

“Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor ­immediately.

“Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.”

Coronavirus testing is available for people who are feeling unwell, have been overseas in the past 14 days or have been in contact with a confirmed case of the virus at the Bundaberg fever clinic.

The clinic is open from 11am – 7.30pm daily until further notice at Bundaberg Hospital.

Advice for helping stop the spread of the virus remained the same, with the Queensland Government urging people to clean their hands regularly, cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, avoiding touching your nose, mouth and face, avoiding shaking hands, staying home and practising social distancing.