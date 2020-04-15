No new Covid-19 cases in Wide Bay

NO NEW confirmed cases of coronavirus were detected in the Wide Bay yesterday.

A Queensland Health spokesman yesterday said the Wide Bay had 15 active cases of COVID-19 with nine now recovered.

Seven of the active cases are in Bundaberg with the other eight in Hervey Bay.

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Wide Bay area on Tuesday bringing the total up to 24.

Yesterday there were an addition five cases of the virus confirmed in Queensland with the state total now reaching 999.

On Tuesday, a new Fever Clinic opened at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct on Kendalls Rd after being moved from Bundaberg Hospital.

The clinic offers drive through testing and will be open daily from 11am until 7.30pm.

Walk-in testing will also be available.

People are reminded to keep washing their hands, practice social distancing by staying 1.5m apart and stay home as much as possible.