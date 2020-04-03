Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Wide Bay today.
No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Wide Bay today.
News

No new cases of COVID-19 in Wide Bay today

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
3rd Apr 2020 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE were no new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Wide Bay today, leaving the region’s total at 19.

The most recently confirmed case in the region came yesterday.

A breakdown of the cases provided by the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service showed the additional case was in Hervey Bay.

Of the total cases, 11 were confirmed in Bundaberg, seven in Hervey Bay and one overseas national who was being managed by the Wide Bay Public Health Unit but who has been self-isolating in Brisbane.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases was undertaken and the health service was directly contacting people believed to be at risk.

Of the regions across Queensland with confirmed COVID-19 cases, Wide Bay had the third lowest total, only greater than Central Queensland with nine cases and the Mackay region with 12.

The WBHHS called on the communities across the Wide Bay to take proper precautions to help slow the spread of the virus.

Advice remained much the same; wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, respecting the 1.5 metre social distancing rules, staying at home as much as possible and avoiding touching your face, nose and mouth.

There were 39 new cases across Queensland, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 873.

bundaberg coronavirusbundaberg wide bay
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism season in serious doubt due to restrictions

        premium_icon Tourism season in serious doubt due to restrictions

        News Businesses that rely on grey nomads and the influx of Easter holiday-makers are set take to take a huge economic hit.

        Man placed on good behaviour bond for property damage

        premium_icon Man placed on good behaviour bond for property damage

        News Man given good behaviour bond after damaging door at Fairymead House.

        Bennett urges community to get flu jab

        Bennett urges community to get flu jab

        News Mr Bennett said it was vital everyone got their shot to help reduce the strain on...

        Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

        News Cruise ship deaths, long queues at the border, questions over tests