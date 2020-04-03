No new cases of COVID-19 in Wide Bay today

No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Wide Bay today.

THERE were no new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Wide Bay today, leaving the region’s total at 19.

The most recently confirmed case in the region came yesterday.

A breakdown of the cases provided by the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service showed the additional case was in Hervey Bay.

Of the total cases, 11 were confirmed in Bundaberg, seven in Hervey Bay and one overseas national who was being managed by the Wide Bay Public Health Unit but who has been self-isolating in Brisbane.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases was undertaken and the health service was directly contacting people believed to be at risk.

Of the regions across Queensland with confirmed COVID-19 cases, Wide Bay had the third lowest total, only greater than Central Queensland with nine cases and the Mackay region with 12.

The WBHHS called on the communities across the Wide Bay to take proper precautions to help slow the spread of the virus.

Advice remained much the same; wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, respecting the 1.5 metre social distancing rules, staying at home as much as possible and avoiding touching your face, nose and mouth.

There were 39 new cases across Queensland, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 873.