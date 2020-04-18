Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There were no new cases of coronavirus in the Wide Bay region today.
There were no new cases of coronavirus in the Wide Bay region today.
News

No new cases of COVID-19 in region today

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
18th Apr 2020 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Wide Bay’s COVID-19 total remains at 24 confirmed cases to date.

The most recent case was confirmed on Tuesday.

Nine people have recovered from the virus and 15 cases remain active.

Of the 15 active cases, eight are in Hervey Bay and seven in Bundaberg.

Health advice remained the same; practise good hygiene, respect social distancing and remain at home if you are sick.

People will generally qualify for COVID testing if they have a fever or acute respiratory symptoms and in the past 14 days had been overseas or in close contact with a confirmed case.

Queensland Health is urging anybody who has a fever or acute respiratory symptoms and work in vulnerable settings or live in Brisbane, Gold Coast or Cairns to contact a doctor immediately.

This also applied to those who live in or travelled from a COVID-19 hotspot or from another state or live in a First Nations community.

Queensland Health provided a snapshot of what the COVID-19 situation was looking like throughout the state as of 7am today.
Queensland Health provided a snapshot of what the COVID-19 situation was looking like throughout the state as of 7am today.
bundaberg coronavirusbundaberg covid-19 wide bay
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Resistance to lowering dam continues to grow Chamber airs dam views

        premium_icon Resistance to lowering dam continues to grow Chamber airs dam...

        News The Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce airs view on Paradise Dam.

        Inspector all fired up for retirement

        premium_icon Inspector all fired up for retirement

        News FROM floods, bushfires and now a pandemic, Inspector Ron Higgins has seen it all...

        PHOTOS: Ron The Fruiterer selling big

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Ron The Fruiterer selling big

        News You name it and Ronald Ostrofski grows most of it at Agnes Water

        Number of drivers speeding ‘concerning’

        premium_icon Number of drivers speeding ‘concerning’

        News Over the past seven days, Gin Gin Police have issued a total of 43 traffic...