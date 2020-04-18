No new cases of COVID-19 in region today

There were no new cases of coronavirus in the Wide Bay region today.

There were no new cases of coronavirus in the Wide Bay region today.

THE Wide Bay’s COVID-19 total remains at 24 confirmed cases to date.

The most recent case was confirmed on Tuesday.

Nine people have recovered from the virus and 15 cases remain active.

Of the 15 active cases, eight are in Hervey Bay and seven in Bundaberg.

Health advice remained the same; practise good hygiene, respect social distancing and remain at home if you are sick.

People will generally qualify for COVID testing if they have a fever or acute respiratory symptoms and in the past 14 days had been overseas or in close contact with a confirmed case.

Queensland Health is urging anybody who has a fever or acute respiratory symptoms and work in vulnerable settings or live in Brisbane, Gold Coast or Cairns to contact a doctor immediately.

This also applied to those who live in or travelled from a COVID-19 hotspot or from another state or live in a First Nations community.