Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as she announced a major Boeing deal for the state.
Politics

No new cases as historic Boeing deal announced

by Jack McKay
5th Oct 2020 11:10 AM
Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours with only six cases still active.

There have been 1160 cases since the pandemic started, with more than 1.31 million tests conducted.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people to continue to come forward and get tested after 1193 tests in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a deal with Boeing that would see military aircraft manufactured in Queensland. Picture: Jono Searle
Ms Palaszczuk provided the update on coronavirus cases as she announced that Queensland would assemble Boeing's first Australian-developed unmanned aircraft under a new agreement signed with the State Government.

Ms Palaszczuk described the partnership as groundbreaking as she touted the government's ability to attract advanced manufacturing.

"What it means fundamentally is jobs," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Premier said the defence aircraft is Boeing's first military aircraft to be designed and developed outside the United States.

Treasurer Cameron Dick said the government had entered a commercial in confidence agreement with Boeing.

He said the agreement would create hundreds of jobs both directly and indirectly, with Boeing currently supporting 1,700 staff in the Sunshine State.

Ms Palaszczuk confirmed today that the deal with Virgin will be "signed off".

She said there would be a guarantee that the headquarters would remain in Queensland.

But the government was unable to say if that commitment related to jobs.

