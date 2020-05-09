Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nicole Read from Littabella Alpacas with Jasper.
Nicole Read from Littabella Alpacas with Jasper.
News

No need to paca lunch for a picnic with alpacas

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
9th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMID coronavirus restrictions, Nicole Read from Littabella Alpacas has started offering a new service on her farm.

In light of easing restrictions and Mother’s Day approaching, Ms Read spoke to The Deli about starting “Picnic with the Pacas”.

“We figured people might like to get out of their four walls and head out to a small working farm and meet some of our very friendly and quirky alpacas,” Ms Read said.

“They can then enjoy a lovely picnic in the paddock in the beautiful sunshine and cooler weather.

“The food is prepared by The Deli Bundaberg as we liked the idea of supporting a small local business and one that employs people with disabilities.”

Alpacas from the Littabella Alpacas farm.
Alpacas from the Littabella Alpacas farm.

Ms Read said The Deli was creating a picnic filled with an array of nibbles to enjoy after cuddles with the alpacas.

After announcing their first picnic for Mother’s Day they sold out quickly and Ms Read said they hoped to make it a regular thing subject to continued interest.

“We were super happy with the response and filled our spots quite quickly so decided to host another Picnic with the Pacas again on May 30,” she said.

Prices vary depending on the number of people per family. To book search for Littabella Alpacas on Facebook.

alpaca picnics littabella alpacas picnic with alpacas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged after rifle, knife and alleged drugs uncovered

        premium_icon Man charged after rifle, knife and alleged drugs uncovered

        News The man is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 3.

        Investigator feels for family as Caroline’s killer walks from jail

        premium_icon Investigator feels for family as Caroline’s killer walks from...

        News “At the end of the day a young girl on the holiday of a lifetime had her life cut...

        Government levels clash over threat of mineral development licence

        premium_icon Government levels clash over threat of mineral development...

        News DEBATE continues over the threat of a mineral development licence (MDL) being...

        Caroline Stuttle's murderer wins freedom

        premium_icon Caroline Stuttle's murderer wins freedom

        Crime 'His life sentence is over but ours will last forever.’