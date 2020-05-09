No need to paca lunch for a picnic with alpacas

AMID coronavirus restrictions, Nicole Read from Littabella Alpacas has started offering a new service on her farm.

In light of easing restrictions and Mother’s Day approaching, Ms Read spoke to The Deli about starting “Picnic with the Pacas”.

“We figured people might like to get out of their four walls and head out to a small working farm and meet some of our very friendly and quirky alpacas,” Ms Read said.

“They can then enjoy a lovely picnic in the paddock in the beautiful sunshine and cooler weather.

“The food is prepared by The Deli Bundaberg as we liked the idea of supporting a small local business and one that employs people with disabilities.”

Alpacas from the Littabella Alpacas farm.

Ms Read said The Deli was creating a picnic filled with an array of nibbles to enjoy after cuddles with the alpacas.

After announcing their first picnic for Mother’s Day they sold out quickly and Ms Read said they hoped to make it a regular thing subject to continued interest.

“We were super happy with the response and filled our spots quite quickly so decided to host another Picnic with the Pacas again on May 30,” she said.

Prices vary depending on the number of people per family. To book search for Littabella Alpacas on Facebook.