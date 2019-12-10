NO MORE ROOM: The BRL rejects Isis and Cutters

WEAVING THROUGH: Timothy Cole side steps for the Isis Devils at the Salter Oval A Grade game in Bundaberg. But the side, even with Cole signed, won’t be playing next year at the moment in the BRL.

LEAGUE: The future of the Isis Devils and Burnett Cutters in the Bundaberg Rugby League is in doubt for next season and beyond.

The BRL board and the clubs on Monday night rejected the proposal from both clubs to join in A-grade and other divisions next season.

Isis were asking to join the A-grade and under-18 competition with the Cutters aiming to get into the A-grade and reserves.

Both clubs provided an argument and list of players prepared to play for the club next year before the board and clubs discussed.

Their decision was made after 30 minutes of talking.

“We felt it was the best thing to do (reject them),” Ireland said.

“There wouldn’t be enough numbers for two extra teams.

“Increasing teams would only be detrimental to the current teams involved.”

Isis said it had 29 A-grade players ready to go for next year and only had five coming from other clubs that played this year.

The Cutters said it had 44 players but didn’t specify how many were A-grade.”

Ireland said the other reason was the fear of teams starting and then pulling out during the season, which has implications for all clubs.

“What they’ve given us is no guarantee that they will be strong in the long term,” he said.

“What happens in a years time to each club?”

The decision isn’t final with both clubs now able to appeal the decision to the Queensland Rugby League Central Division first before going to the Queensland Rugby League.

The responses from both clubs about the decision is below.

There will be more on the BRL and next season’s competition in Thursday’s NewsMail and online.