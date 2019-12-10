Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WEAVING THROUGH: Timothy Cole side steps for the Isis Devils at the Salter Oval A Grade game in Bundaberg. But the side, even with Cole signed, won’t be playing next year at the moment in the BRL.
WEAVING THROUGH: Timothy Cole side steps for the Isis Devils at the Salter Oval A Grade game in Bundaberg. But the side, even with Cole signed, won’t be playing next year at the moment in the BRL.
Sport

NO MORE ROOM: The BRL rejects Isis and Cutters

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
10th Dec 2019 5:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: The future of the Isis Devils and Burnett Cutters in the Bundaberg Rugby League is in doubt for next season and beyond.

The BRL board and the clubs on Monday night rejected the proposal from both clubs to join in A-grade and other divisions next season.

Isis were asking to join the A-grade and under-18 competition with the Cutters aiming to get into the A-grade and reserves.

Both clubs provided an argument and list of players prepared to play for the club next year before the board and clubs discussed.

Their decision was made after 30 minutes of talking.

“We felt it was the best thing to do (reject them),” Ireland said.

“There wouldn’t be enough numbers for two extra teams.

“Increasing teams would only be detrimental to the current teams involved.”

Isis said it had 29 A-grade players ready to go for next year and only had five coming from other clubs that played this year.

The Cutters said it had 44 players but didn’t specify how many were A-grade.”

Ireland said the other reason was the fear of teams starting and then pulling out during the season, which has implications for all clubs.

“What they’ve given us is no guarantee that they will be strong in the long term,” he said.

“What happens in a years time to each club?”

The decision isn’t final with both clubs now able to appeal the decision to the Queensland Rugby League Central Division first before going to the Queensland Rugby League.

The responses from both clubs about the decision is below.

There will be more on the BRL and next season’s competition in Thursday’s NewsMail and online.

bundaberg rugby league burnett cutters isis devils
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CUTE PHOTOS! Twin calves a glimmer of hope from drought

        premium_icon CUTE PHOTOS! Twin calves a glimmer of hope from drought

        Rural What's better than one baby cow? Two baby cows. Farmer Bindi Branch celebrates rare birth of twin calves.

        Residents urged to protect households this Christmas

        premium_icon Residents urged to protect households this Christmas

        News With nearly 300 cases of unlawful entry reported since December last year Sure...

        Big read: What you need to know about Paradise Dam

        premium_icon Big read: What you need to know about Paradise Dam

        News THE difference between an inquiry and a Building Queensland report into Paradise...

        Bundy business owner fined for cutting ankle monitor

        premium_icon Bundy business owner fined for cutting ankle monitor

        Crime A MAN has been served a hefty fine after he damaged a device that was monitoring...