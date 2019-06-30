Changes you need to know for Splendour in the Grass

IF your young teens have got tickets to Splendour in the Grass and besides paying for their tickets, new outfits and other costs you have been tasked to drive them to and from the festival, you won't have to drive into North Byron Parklands this year and organisers have removed the pick up and drop off space from the precinct.

A communication from the festival to music lovers said: "First things first - there is no Drop Off or Pick Up zone at the Splendour site".

Instead of waiting for your teen children outside the festival venue, parents and friends will have to pick them up and drop them off at Mullumbimby.

Organisers confirmed in the email a free shuttle bus service will run between North Byron Parklands and the Mullumbimby Leagues Club, 25 Mann St, Mullumbimby.

This shuttle will run from 10am to 2am Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 19 to 21.

"Why the change? With less cars on the road, you get in and out of the festival faster. It will help keep traffic to a minimum giving easier access for buses getting on and off site," organisers said.

Splendour organisers have also increased the number of buses on all routes and significantly reduced the bus ticket prices.

"In fact, we've halved them," organisers said.

Return tickets will be $5, $10 or $15 this year, depending on the route.

As well as buses running from towns across the Northern Rivers, the expanded bus network offers different routes from the north, picking up from Kirra and Tweed Heads on the southern end of the Gold Coast.

Bus tickets for each route must be pre-purchased online via Moshtix. Festival goers can purchase one ticket for your return travel each day you plan to travel.

There will be no cash sales for bus tickets on site, so organisers have requested festival goers plan their trip in advance and pre-purchase tickets.

Also, for those driving to the festival, there will also be no stopping or parking on Tweed Valley Way or streets surrounding North Byron Parklands.

"Please do not attempt to walk to or from the festival. Police, security and local authorities will be policing the area and fines will apply."

Parking tickets can be purchased from Moshtix.