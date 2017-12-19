No money flow in blocked creek

Tony Lunn of Agnes Water/1770 Bait and Tackle, with Dan Cremer of Reef Fish and Dive 1770, say the local economy is being negatively impaced by the sitation at Round Hill Creek.

Tony Lunn of Agnes Water/1770 Bait and Tackle, with Dan Cremer of Reef Fish and Dive 1770, say the local economy is being negatively impaced by the sitation at Round Hill Creek. Matt Taylor GLA171217DREDGE

AGNES Water's tourism economy is suffering from issues with Round Hill Creek, according to two local business owners.

The restriction on boats entering and leaving the creek means tour and charter operators cannot get in and out at certain times, turning away tourists who expect better service.

Dan Cremer, owner of Reef Fish and Dive 1770, says the impact on his operating times is costing him clients.

"There'll be times that I won't be able to take the customers out until mid-morning, and that's impacting their day, my day, and potentially I won't even get bookings because of the shorter day,” he said.

"Up to a week during the monthly cycle of the tides, there'll be periods where you have to come in early or you'll get stuck out there, and times you have to go out late because you can't get out.

"Tourists come up here and spend their dollars, and if they can't get out when they want to get out, they leave the area thinking if it's really worth going back there.

"This area just relies so heavily on that tourism, we wouldn't exist if it wasn't for it.”

Tony Lunn, who runs Agnes Water/1770 Bait and Tackle, agreed with the statements.

He said tourists were writing on Facebook saying they wouldn't return to the area because of access issues with the creek.

"It's restricting the amount of people coming into town,” he said.

"A lot of people with the bigger boats are being restricted to the point where if the tide isn't co-ordinated, they basically can't go fishing.

"If the tide's not right they can't leave at 6 o'clock in the morning, and if they want to get back in at 4, they can't.”

Both are worried that a lack of tourists means those selling accommodation, fuel and food, are being hung out to dry.

Mr Cremer said many in the town were frustrated with the possibility money would be put into building a road through Deepwater National Park, a project he labelled as "a waste”.

"None of the locals support it, there's already a track there,” he said.

"People don't come here to go to Deepwater National Park, they come here to go to the Great Barrier Reef.

"The millions they would spend on that road is a waste of time and money.

"We need that creek dredged.”

