Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, artist Rachael Sarra and Councillor Judy Peters at the unveiling of last year’s Milbi Festival branding.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, artist Rachael Sarra and Councillor Judy Peters at the unveiling of last year’s Milbi Festival branding.

ANOTHER local event has been impacted by COVID-19 with the Milbi Festival being cancelled for 2020.

Bundaberg Regional Council made the decision as future restrictions were unknown but said it was planning a bigger and better festival for 2021.

The Milbi Festival was due to be held from October 30 to November 8.