HARSH REMINDER: Karl Andrew Brown was fined $1300 in a Bundaberg court after blowing .164 in an RBT. contributed
No mercy from Magistrate for drunk driver's mistake

Katie Hall
11th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
A BUNDABERG man had a stark reminder of just how foolish driving over the legal alcohol limit is, when he faced Magistrate Gary Finger in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Karl Andrew Brown pleaded guilty to driving over the limit. He was convicted, fined $1300 and banned from driving for 11 months.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen told Magistrate Finger that Brown was pulled over by police on February 16 for a random breath test.

When Brown recorded a blood alcohol level of .164 he was issued a notice to appear in court.

"Do you have anything to say for yourself?” Magistrate Finger asked Brown in court.

Brown acknowledged he broke the law, and the ramifications would weigh heavily on his work as a forklift driver.

"I let myself down and my partner down ... this will factor into my ability to work,” he said.

"My life was going really well ... this is an unfortunate setback.”

But there was no sympathy from Magistrate Finger.

"There is nobody to blame but yourself, especially as a forklift driver,” he said.

"You were more than three times the limit, all the way from South Kolan to Bargara ... that's more than a pushbike ride.”

When Magistrate Finger asked what Brown planned to do in order to keep working, Brown said his only plan was to have his partner drive him into Bundaberg, but could only do so sporadically due to her work roster.

He added he would most likely have to organise temporary accommodation for himself in Bundaberg.

"That's the perils of drink driving ... you put everyone else at risk,” Magistrate Finger chided

