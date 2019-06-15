No mercy for the Roos

READY FOR BATTLE: Easts Justyn Porter finds some space last week against Western Suburbs. The side faces the Wallaroos today.

READY FOR BATTLE: Easts Justyn Porter finds some space last week against Western Suburbs. The side faces the Wallaroos today. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: There is a saying that people should be wary of the wounded Tiger.

This weekend for Eastern Suburbs it won't be the Tigers but the Maryborough Wallaroos.

The side will face last year's Bundaberg Rugby League grand finalists at Salter Oval today but without some of their best players.

There are at least six players out from their best 17, including Luke Waters, who is out for an extended period of time with a knee injury (right).

Easts coach Mick O'Sullivan said regardless of who turns up the side can't be taken lightly.

"We always are wary of the Wallaroos,” he said.

"We never think that it will be an easy game because of the way they play.”

O'Sullivan will have issues of his own with Gage Paulson out as well as Craig Bek.

Versatile Easts player Matt Craven has been named at fullback with Matt Ross named in the halves to replace Craven.

Easts will be out to end a five game winless streak against the Wallaroos.

The side last won a match at the end of 2016 against the Maryborough side.

Since then the Roos have won every single game including the first game this season 32-6.

The sides will play at 4.45pm today in a triple header of A-grade action to be held at Salter Oval.

In the other games, Maryborough Brothers face Hervey Bay at 3pm with Past Brothers playing Wests at 6.30pm.

Maryborough Brothers were given permission to play today earlier in the week by the BRL after forfeiting the past two matches.

But no side was available at time of print with Hervey Bay and the other four A-grade sides available.

The side did reveal earlier this week it had 18 players available so time will tell if that eventuates to a team playing this week.

Past Brothers, in the other game, will aim to remain unbeaten against a Panthers side that havswon two of its past three matches against them.