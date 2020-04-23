‘No memory’: Radio star’s horror fall

Triple M's Jane Kennedy has explained her absence from Kennedy-Molloy, the drive time show she hosts alongside Mick Molloy this week, revealing she had been in hospital following a nasty fall.

Kennedy described waking up in Melbourne's The Alfred hospital with no recollection of how she got there, after falling and hitting her head while trying to hang a wildlife camera in a tree at her home on Monday.

The mum-of-five told her co-host this afternoon she's "really sore", the accident having left her with injuries to her neck and lower back, requiring a neck brace and bed rest.

Jane Kennedy shows off her newest accessory – a neck brace. Picture: Supplied.

Explaining what happened in the lead up to the fall, she recalled: "I'm doing some spring cleaning because I can't leave the house, and I found something I've been hanging out to use. Something I got from Aldi about a year ago - a wildlife camera with night vision," she said, laughing.

Jane Kennedy seemed in high spirits as she joked about her accident with co-host Mick Molloy. Picture: Supplied

"I wanted to get some vision for the kids so I was heading out to strap it on a tree," she said, adding "I was in my iso uniform at the time, which involves ugg boots … and it was raining.

"I've got the night vision wildlife camera in my hand, and the next minute, I woke up with a rather concerned Rob Stitch (her husband) next to me in the trauma unit of the Alfred Hospital.

"Apparently I've fallen, hit my head on the concrete and my lower back, and I've got post-traumatic amnesia, which thankfully has recovered, Hughesy," she joked to her co-host Molloy.

"What happened was I've fallen and I've blacked out (so) I have to this day no memory of how I got to the hospital."

Jane Kennedy from her hospital bed in Melbourne. Picture: Supplied.

She went on to describe her children's reaction to the fall, which left her confused and disoriented, with no memory of the current pandemic.

"My five kids were all home hovering over me, I've curled up like a strange cat on the step, talking gibberish saying 'Why are you all home from school?' and the kids have said: 'Because of coronavirus" and I've gone 'What's coronavirus?'" she explained, adding she was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

"I'm OK, I'm really sore, and I got a bit of a fright mainly because of losing my memory."

Kennedy is recovering at home, and says she will be back on air on Monday.

Originally published as 'No memory': Radio star's horror fall