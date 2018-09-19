No longer Queen of the house after her guilty plea

TOO SLOW: A woman has found slow work can be a crime.

TOO SLOW: A woman has found slow work can be a crime. John Weekes

A CALICO Creek woman found herself on a charge in Gympie Magistrates Court after being slow to vacate a property.

Julie Ann Queen, 49, pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering the McIntosh Creek Rd property on August 27.

The court was told a warrant of possession had been issued and a court order allowed her to return on August 24 to retrieve personal belongings.

Three days later, police were called to a complaint of someone squatting in the property.

Queen told the court she had been delayed in moving because helpers had not arrived.

She was fined $200.