Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOO SLOW: A woman has found slow work can be a crime.
TOO SLOW: A woman has found slow work can be a crime. John Weekes
News

No longer Queen of the house after her guilty plea

Arthur Gorrie
by
19th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CALICO Creek woman found herself on a charge in Gympie Magistrates Court after being slow to vacate a property.

Julie Ann Queen, 49, pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering the McIntosh Creek Rd property on August 27.

The court was told a warrant of possession had been issued and a court order allowed her to return on August 24 to retrieve personal belongings.

Three days later, police were called to a complaint of someone squatting in the property.

Queen told the court she had been delayed in moving because helpers had not arrived.

She was fined $200.

calico creek gympie court gympie crime mcintosh creek rd
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Strangers quick to help save horses from 'fast-moving' blaze

    premium_icon Strangers quick to help save horses from 'fast-moving' blaze

    News FOUR horses were rescued from a fast-moving fire at Agnes Water this morning by two strangers who were involved in the community's effort to protect homes.

    LETTERS: Aged care, pipe band, politics, high-rise

    LETTERS: Aged care, pipe band, politics, high-rise

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 19th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Summer's bright idea for spring

    premium_icon Summer's bright idea for spring

    Community Decorations to make life easier

    • 19th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Most small businesses won't be affected by cashless card

    premium_icon Most small businesses won't be affected by cashless card

    Politics Department of Social Services addresses fears

    • 19th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners