Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO CAKE: Immigration Minister Peter Dutton refused a two-year-old refugee birthday cake last week.
NO CAKE: Immigration Minister Peter Dutton refused a two-year-old refugee birthday cake last week. Patrick Woods
Opinion

OPINION: Australia is no longer the land of a fair go

Ben Turnbull
by
22nd Jun 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS HARD as I try there seems to be a simple fact I cannot ignore anymore - Australia may not be as worthy of praise as we think it is.

A few good sporting performances on the international stage recently gave us reason to celebrate, but closer to home things are a little dire.

You may be wondering why I have come to this conclusion.

Sadly, the reasons are as simple as they are frustrating, and I don't see us fixing them any time soon with Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton ruling over us, and in turn holding power over anyone who seeks a life in Australia.

The headline I read this week that caused me to shake my head was about a two year old who was denied a birthday cake while she was in an immigration detention centre.

First, I thought no birthday cake for a two year old, Dutton you are a cruel-hearted spud.

Then it hit me in the face - a two year old who was born in Australia is in a detention centre because Morrison and Dutton are pandering to a right-wing base they owe their power to.

My thoughts toward Dutton was not related to vegetables any longer, the words I thought to describe him could only be published on the NewsMail website after midnight.

What happened to Australia, the land of a fair go?

The country that opened its doors to so many migrants in the past has decided to become so insular that it thinks national security is threatened by a family seeking refuge from the Sri Lankan government.

We have to put up with three years of the Liberal Party pulling the strings in Canberra, so there is little (none whatsoever) hope of Australia accepting those who are different.

So, what can we do here, in Bundaberg?

To counter the hate and fear we have shoved down our throats from the terrified right we can be more tolerant at home.

That does not mean just to people who look different to you, I mean if you're feeling a bit wild and crazy you could even accept someone's point of view that is different to that of yours.

You never know, the hate we're getting fed from our overlords might not soak into the soil in Bundaberg, and we could have a more harmonious society here at least.

Monday: Don't miss

Betty Lowis

ben turnbull boundary rider immigration opinion peter dutton
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    CHILL FACTOR: Bundy wakes up to cold snap

    premium_icon CHILL FACTOR: Bundy wakes up to cold snap

    Weather THE mercury in Bundaberg fell to 7.3 degrees at 6.30 this morning, but the apparent temperature felt like a much cooler 2.4 degrees.

    • 22nd Jun 2019 11:30 AM
    Woman threatened taxi with knife, bashed hotel receptionist

    premium_icon Woman threatened taxi with knife, bashed hotel receptionist

    Crime Drunk stunt ends in jail sentence for mother-of-three

    Do you think this a funnel-web spider?

    premium_icon Do you think this a funnel-web spider?

    News A SUSPECTED funnel-web spider photo is turning heads

    Keen to bounce back into state basketball

    premium_icon Keen to bounce back into state basketball

    News Plans are in place for the Bundaberg teams to come back in the QBL

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:21 PM