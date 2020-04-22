Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

No limit: Treasurer creates COVID-19 credit line

by Jessica Marszalek
22nd Apr 2020 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TREASURER Jackie Trad will set up an unlimited "Treasurer's Advance" that will enable her to draw emergency funds from Government coffers to respond to emerging COVID-19 issues.

Creation of the surprise credit line has been included in emergency legislation set to pass the House today, which will enable the Government's $4 billion economic relief package.

The Appropriation (COVID-19) Bill 2020 will allow announced measures including payroll relief, of which $311 million has already been refunded, and relief for commercial landlords, of which more than $9 million has already been paid.

Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad addresses a reduced chamber at state parliament on Wednesday. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad addresses a reduced chamber at state parliament on Wednesday. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

Ms Trad said departments would be allocated funding from the Treasurer's Advance, subject to strict criteria being met.

"There will be full transparency of money paid out of the Treasurer's Advance, which will be reported with Treasury's annual financial statements," she said.

"These financial statements are audited by the Auditor-General and then included in Queensland Treasury's annual report which is tabled in the Legislative Assembly."

The Opposition will not oppose the Bill, which is expected to pass later today.

Originally published as No limit: Treasurer creates COVID-19 credit line

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus jackie trad politics queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses seek clarity on scheme’s payroll tax impact

        premium_icon Businesses seek clarity on scheme’s payroll tax impact

        News THE Bundaberg business community is confused at how the JobKeeper payments might impact taxes.

        Making one day of parliament count

        premium_icon Making one day of parliament count

        News THE Burnett MP will drive to Brisbane to make sure his voice is heard by the...

        Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        premium_icon Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        Education QLD state schools warn kids may be sent home after spike in attendance

        120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        premium_icon 120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        Employment Virus cuts 120,000 Queensland jobs, 750,000 across the country