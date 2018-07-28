Mystery: Left to die alone on roadside

Peggy Jacobs was killed in a hit-and-run in Oonoonba in January 15. The mother of two's body was found in a bus zone on Abbott Street, across from O'Donnell Street between 11 pm and 11.40pm. The hit and run remains unsolved despite extensive police investigations.

Peggy Jacobs was killed in a hit-and-run in Oonoonba in January 15. The mother of two's body was found in a bus zone on Abbott Street, across from O'Donnell Street between 11 pm and 11.40pm. The hit and run remains unsolved despite extensive police investigations.

A TOWNSVILLE grandmother hit and left to die may have been killed by a professional truck driver.

It's a theory police can't discount, given the scarcity of information that has emerged following the hit and run death of 45-year-old Peggy Jean Jacobs on January 15, 2009.

Ms Jacobs' body was found in a bus zone on Abbott St, Oonoonba, across from O'Donnell St, between 11pm and 11.40pm.

Despite an exhaustive investigation immediately after her death, no substantial leads have ever come forward to help police pinpoint the driver responsible.

Townsville Forensic Crash Unit officer in charge Sergeant Robert Nalder said the driver responsible would've known they'd been involved in a significant crash.

He said Abbott St had been notorious as a truck route from the Bruce Highway to the Port and investigators had given "fair consideration" to the prospect that a truck was involved in Ms Jacobs' death.

He said it was "very disappointing" that no information had ever come out about her hit and run, even after a reward of $50,000 was offered for information and her family made heartbreaking pleas for public assistance.

In 2009 Abbott St was the main haulage route for trucks headed to Townsville Port.

The $217 million Southern Port Rd didn't open to traffic until November 2012, when it was announced that more than 500 trucks a day would use the route, taking traffic off residential streets.

Corner of Abbot and O'Donnell Street Oonoonba, the scene where Peggy Jean Jacobs, 45, died after being struck by a vehicle.

In 2008-09 more than nine million tonnes of imported and exported cargo passed through the port, including cattle, cars, sugar, nickel and more.

Investigators discovered that Ms Jacobs had stepped on to Abbott St heading towards the train tracks and had made it to the inbound lanes when she was hit.

She was struck by a part of a vehicle or its payload around her chest and sternum.

The impact sent Ms Jacobs flying backwards and she hit her head on the road.

There were no tyre marks at the scene, a grim reminder of the lack of concern by the driver responsible.

Delphine Broome and Daniel Williams are family members of deceased Oonoonba woman Peggy Jacobs. The couple spoke to the media to urge the public to come forward with any information into the hit and run death of Peggy. Inspector Brian Cannon is in the foreground of the photo.

In November, 2016, police told the Townsville Bulletin they believed the driver responsible may have been a local and suspected they had been driving a truck, possibly a small truck or even a 4WD with a bullbar as the injuries weren't consistent with being struck by a sedan.

Investigators even suggested Ms Jacobs' death could have been an accident, but the driver had done wrong by driving away, leaving her to die alone on the roadside.

On September 1, 2012, a 20-year-old Ingham man was hit and killed on Abbott St, Oonoonba, just after 12.30am.

The vehicle which hit him failed to stop at the scene, but a 20-year-old Ayr woman was charged almost a year later in relation to his death.

Despite investigators' best efforts, including forensic examinations of cars identified as possible vehicles of interest, Ms Jacobs' death case remains open and unsolved.

Anyone with information about Ms Jacobs' death should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.