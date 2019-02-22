Menu
Bundaberg's Kyle Laybutt lines up a kick as he plays for the Townsville Blackhawks.
No Laybutt, but Cody is in the team

Shane Jones
22nd Feb 2019 5:34 PM
LEAGUE: Bundaberg will have at least one player in action this weekend in Intrust Super Cup trials ahead of the new season.

Rum City player and former North Queensland Cowboy Cody Maughan has been named in the second row for Townsville's first test of the new season against the Northern Pride in Cairns tomorrow.

The Blackhawks are having their first game after their initial trial earlier this month was cancelled after floods in the region.

The news wasn't as good for fellow Bundy player and Blackhawk Kyle Laybutt who wasn't picked.

It is unclear why he wasn't picked with no reason give by the club.

Meanwhile, fellow Bundaberg player Aaron Flanagan is expected to keep his position in the Central Queensland Capras squad for tomorrow's final trial against Mackay, in Mackay, ahead of the new season.

