No joking around for Kel

INTERESTING CHALLENGE: This is the car Bundaberg's Kel Treseder will be racing this year in the Aussie Racing Cars.

INTERESTING CHALLENGE: This is the car Bundaberg's Kel Treseder will be racing this year in the Aussie Racing Cars. Darin Mandy

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder admits the lure of playing one of the new rules in the Aussie Racing Car series might be too good to refuse in Adelaide.

The former karter returns for his fourth full season in the series this weekend, aiming to finally land his first title after three close attempts.

Treseder finished third in 2016 and second in 2017 before finishing fifth last year as he won the most races in the 2018 season with 10.

But the whole field has been thrown a challenge ahead of this year with a new rule called the joker being brought in.

Drivers will have the chance to double the points they score in one round of the series this year.

But the driver has to nominate whether to do it 30 minutes before qualifying before each round.

So drivers who gain solid results after making the round a joker will benefit while others who struggle to gain results after activating it won't.

The decision could win or lose a championship.

"It's interesting, we haven't sat down properly to discuss it but it can be the luck of the draw,” Treseder said.

"It brings a whole new lottery to the series.”

Treseder admits he could use Adelaide as the place to play his joker.

"Doing the joker at the Superloop 500 is dangerous but you do have the chance to take it after practice,” he said.

"We could possibly pull the joker card at Adelaide if we are quick.

"But the safe bet for us is to use it at Queensland Raceway, which is our home track.”

Treseder said the way he was going to win the championship this year was by keeping out of trouble, both mechanically and in accidents, and hope for some good fortune along the way.

"We're in it for one reason - to win,” he said.

"We've been so close for so long, this is our year.

"We're going to go out and do what we do and hope we get the lady luck we missed last year.”

Treseder and the team have left no stone unturned to make sure everything is right.

"We've had a full rebuild, stripped down our race car,” he said.

"We had one shake down, six weeks ago, and the car seemed to run fine but it is hard to measure without other cars around you.

"We are ready to go though.”

Treseder will start the weekend today with practice, qualifying and race one before three more races are held over the final three days.