26°
News

No jobs? Work is there if you want it

Ashley Clark
| 2nd May 2017 3:37 PM
Brodie Nicholas believes getting a job can happen if you want it bad enough.
Brodie Nicholas believes getting a job can happen if you want it bad enough. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG man Brodie Nicholas says he is sick of the negative perception locals have when it comes gaining employment in the area.

Mr Nicholas moved to Bundaberg in 2014 and said the change of scenery was the stepping stone he needed to create a better life and career for himself.

"My career progression has boosted since the moment I set foot in this place,” he said.

"I have had seven jobs since moving here and I'm currently working two jobs right now.

"There is work if you want it and if you're willing to work your ass off instead of sitting behind a computer screen applying for jobs online and filling in your job sheet.”

His comments come after a NewsMail story about Bundaberg's unemployed that garnered mass attention last week.

Bundaberg was named the worst dole hot-spot in the state, with 4465 people taking unemployment benefits, more than any other postcode in the country.

Many NewsMail Facebook readers commented on the lack of job opportunities in the area, but Mr Nicholas disagreed and said his experience had been far from negative.

"I have a permanent learning disability and ongoing mental health issues, which I use in strength each and every day,” he said.

"By completing programs, volunteering my time and more, I have been able to gain skills in order to help me find work in the mental health field, which I am most passionate about.”

The 22-year-old said he had worked as an employment consultant in Bundaberg before taking on his current roles at Bunnings, the Greyhound Racing Club and as a volunteer at Lifeline for telephone crisis support.

Mr Nicholas said the people of Bundaberg who "complained” about no job opportunities were holed into "one way of thinking”.

"Everyone says it is a retiree place, or backpackers take the work,” he said.

"But from my experience and what I have seen, people and families have been on the dole from generation to generation so they have never seen someone go to work - they don't understand the concept.

"Also, when there are jobs available, whether it be for a cleaning position or something else, people think they are above it even if they don't have the skills required for anything else.”

Mr Nicholas said he believed the stigma of few job opportunities could be lifted if people opened their minds.

"Up skill, volunteer your time ... go out and make a name for yourself,” he said.

"Find your passion and don't stop until you have it.”

Brodie Nicholas says there are jobs for people in Bundaberg who want them.
Brodie Nicholas says there are jobs for people in Bundaberg who want them. Craig Warhurst

Five tips for jobseekers

  • Focus your search on jobs that you're qualified for. You'll have a better chance of getting selected for an interview.
  • Don't stop applying for jobs while you are waiting to hear back from an employer. Most job seekers are rejected by over 15 employers before landing a job.
  • Work on your resume and get it looking it's best. Your resume is the first opportunity you have of making a good impression.
  • References can make a big difference in getting hired. References are important, and employers check them. Get recommendations from bosses, co-workers, clients, subordinates, and suppliers.
  • Dress the part when going in for an interview.

Jobs available right now.
Jobs available right now. Michaela O'Neill

Five jobs up for grabs

IPA- Administration Assistant- Contract

Are you looking for new opportunities to further your career in administration?

Successful applicants must have experience, exceptional customer service skills, communication skills and great phone manner.

Apply here

Anytime Fitness- Club manager and personal trainers- full time

Anytime Fitness are looking for candidates with a strong work ethic who are passionate about training to give gym members a great fitness experience in a state of the art gym.

If you do not currently have fitness qualifications, the team can help you get the certificates you need.

Apply here

Retail Assistant - Boating & Caravan - Part Time

At Road Tech Marine we are looking to build a team of enthusiastic employees to work in our state of the art concept store. You are able to understand and empathise with our loyal customers to provide them with the best equipment necessary for their next adventure.

Apply here

Malouf Pharmacy- pharmacy assistant- casual

Malouf Pharmacy are currently seeking an experienced Pharmacy Assistant for a casual role at our busy Bundaberg - Southside Central store.

Apply here

Traffic Controller- Casual

Evolution is looking to hire traffic controllers to join the Bundaberg team immediately - both Level 1 and Level 2 Traffic Controllers required.

You will be required to stand handling a stop-slow bat, or operate other similar traffic control signs and devices, in varied weather conditions.

Apply here

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg jobs centrelink dole jobs work

Just In

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Man charged after allegedly stabbing man in city eating area

Man charged after allegedly stabbing man in city eating area

POLICE have charged a man with wounding following investigations into an incident in Bourbong Street this morning.

Beloved priest to retire after 47 years

RETIRING: Father John Daly will be stepping down from a few roles after 47 years as a Priest.

Beloved Bundy priest retires

REVEALED: Mine needs hundreds of employees by June

A Bucyrus-Erie 1370W electric powered dragline operating at Blair Athol.

Blair Athol owners give date they will start digging

Fall at Fraser Island cuts holiday short

A holiday-maker was transported to hospital after slipping and hurting her wrist at Fraser Island.

RACQ LifeFlights transports woman from island

Local Partners

Trawler makes tough work for VMR crews

WHEN you're up a creek without a paddle, local VMR crews are there to lend a hand and this past week has been no exception.

Beloved priest to retire after 47 years

RETIRING: Father John Daly will be stepping down from a few roles after 47 years as a Priest.

Beloved Bundy priest retires

Olympian joins Bundaberg marriage equality forum

Olympic swimming medalist Daniel Kowalski will be in Bundaberg this week to talk about marriage equality.

"Marriage Equality isn't a metropolitan or city thing...”

Pig racing on this weekend for a great cause

Pig racing is on again this weekend at the Sugarland Tavern for Give Me 5 For Kids.

This little piggy went to Sugarland Tav

New business venture will get you fit

PADDLE OUT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Lani Chalmers are looking forward to the Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire's come-and-try day this weekend.

Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire is opening this Saturday

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

FOOTY Show host Erin Molan has been sensationally dragged into the AVO court case of former Getaway presenter Kelly Landry.

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Bundaberg talent stars in new stage show

BIG HIT: Tammy Weller stars as Annie in The Play That Goes Wrong.

Actress shares the stage with ex-soapie star

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $319,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 $675000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

CHARACTER FILLED HOME ON AN ACRE, 10 MINUTES TO BUNDABERGS C.B.D AND 10 MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL BARGARA BEACH

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $485,000

A character filled home hand built by the well-respected Bundaberg builder Alan Gibbs in the year 2000. Featuring high cathedral ceilings, tumble bricks, the use...

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $229,000

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!