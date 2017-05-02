No jobs? Work is there if you want it

Brodie Nicholas believes getting a job can happen if you want it bad enough.

BUNDABERG man Brodie Nicholas says he is sick of the negative perception locals have when it comes gaining employment in the area.

Mr Nicholas moved to Bundaberg in 2014 and said the change of scenery was the stepping stone he needed to create a better life and career for himself.

"My career progression has boosted since the moment I set foot in this place,” he said.

"I have had seven jobs since moving here and I'm currently working two jobs right now.

"There is work if you want it and if you're willing to work your ass off instead of sitting behind a computer screen applying for jobs online and filling in your job sheet.”

His comments come after a NewsMail story about Bundaberg's unemployed that garnered mass attention last week.

Bundaberg was named the worst dole hot-spot in the state, with 4465 people taking unemployment benefits, more than any other postcode in the country.

Many NewsMail Facebook readers commented on the lack of job opportunities in the area, but Mr Nicholas disagreed and said his experience had been far from negative.

"I have a permanent learning disability and ongoing mental health issues, which I use in strength each and every day,” he said.

"By completing programs, volunteering my time and more, I have been able to gain skills in order to help me find work in the mental health field, which I am most passionate about.”

The 22-year-old said he had worked as an employment consultant in Bundaberg before taking on his current roles at Bunnings, the Greyhound Racing Club and as a volunteer at Lifeline for telephone crisis support.

Mr Nicholas said the people of Bundaberg who "complained” about no job opportunities were holed into "one way of thinking”.

"Everyone says it is a retiree place, or backpackers take the work,” he said.

"But from my experience and what I have seen, people and families have been on the dole from generation to generation so they have never seen someone go to work - they don't understand the concept.

"Also, when there are jobs available, whether it be for a cleaning position or something else, people think they are above it even if they don't have the skills required for anything else.”

Mr Nicholas said he believed the stigma of few job opportunities could be lifted if people opened their minds.

"Up skill, volunteer your time ... go out and make a name for yourself,” he said.

"Find your passion and don't stop until you have it.”

Brodie Nicholas says there are jobs for people in Bundaberg who want them. Craig Warhurst

Five tips for jobseekers

Focus your search on jobs that you're qualified for. You'll have a better chance of getting selected for an interview.

Don't stop applying for jobs while you are waiting to hear back from an employer. Most job seekers are rejected by over 15 employers before landing a job.

Work on your resume and get it looking it's best. Your resume is the first opportunity you have of making a good impression.

References can make a big difference in getting hired. References are important, and employers check them. Get recommendations from bosses, co-workers, clients, subordinates, and suppliers.

Dress the part when going in for an interview.

Jobs available right now. Michaela O'Neill

Five jobs up for grabs

IPA- Administration Assistant- Contract

Are you looking for new opportunities to further your career in administration?

Successful applicants must have experience, exceptional customer service skills, communication skills and great phone manner.

Apply here

Anytime Fitness- Club manager and personal trainers- full time

Anytime Fitness are looking for candidates with a strong work ethic who are passionate about training to give gym members a great fitness experience in a state of the art gym.

If you do not currently have fitness qualifications, the team can help you get the certificates you need.

Apply here

Retail Assistant - Boating & Caravan - Part Time

At Road Tech Marine we are looking to build a team of enthusiastic employees to work in our state of the art concept store. You are able to understand and empathise with our loyal customers to provide them with the best equipment necessary for their next adventure.

Apply here

Malouf Pharmacy- pharmacy assistant- casual

Malouf Pharmacy are currently seeking an experienced Pharmacy Assistant for a casual role at our busy Bundaberg - Southside Central store.

Apply here

Traffic Controller- Casual

Evolution is looking to hire traffic controllers to join the Bundaberg team immediately - both Level 1 and Level 2 Traffic Controllers required.

You will be required to stand handling a stop-slow bat, or operate other similar traffic control signs and devices, in varied weather conditions.

Apply here