Crime

No jail time for unprovoked attack

by Lea Emery
30th Jul 2019 9:10 AM
A GOLD Coast man who was not provoked when he hit another man in the face outside the Star Gold Coast casino has walked from court with no prison time.

The blow dealt by Stylz Phillip Lawrence was so hard it knocked the man to the ground and chipped his tooth.

Lawrence pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to assault occasioning bodily harm, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing drug related utensils and drug driving.

Magistrate Ross Mack sentenced him to nine months prison wholly suspended for two years.

He also fined Lawrence a total of $1450 and ordered he pay the man $2000 in compensation.

Lawrence was also suspended from driving for three months.

The court was played CCTV footage which showed the victim sitting on a metal bollard, using his mobile phone outside the casino complex.

Lawrence and his group walk past and as they do, Lawrence strikes out, hitting the man in the face.

The man was knocked on the ground and can be seen on the footage rolling from side to side.

Prosecutor Chris Freeman said the man was taken to hospital and treated for a cut upper lip and chipped tooth.

"(Lawrence) continued to walk away but security stopped him," he said.

Mr Freeman said police stopped Lawrence's car once in February and once in April and on both occasions found drugs including cannabis and cocaine.

