No jail for assault and throwing phone

A man has appeared in court after assaulting a woman.

A BUNDABERG man who put his hands around the throat of his partner - causing her pain - and threw her phone into a river has escaped jail time.

Instead the man, aged in his 20s, was sentenced to six months jail - immediately suspended by the magistrate.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard that the offender had four previous convictions for violence.

He pleaded guilty to domestic violence offences of assault, stealing, and wilful damage.

He was sentenced to six months jail immediately suspended for the assault offence, and 15 months probation for the damage and stealing.

He must do anger management courses.