No i-deer: Buck runs wild in Bargara park

DEERY ME: Have you seen this animal around Bargara?

IT'S not Christmas, but locals have reported sightings of deer in the area.

A social media post on a Facebook page gained almost 200 likes and comments after a resident uploaded pictures of their recent encounter with an antlered deer.

The NewsMail spoke with Tony Partridge, who said he had been walking through Barolin Nature Reserve and came across the deer, who was feeding peacefully with cattle.

"It wasn't frightened, I got pretty close to it,” Mr Partridge said.

Mr Partridge said the deer did not appear in distress, and noted it appeared fully grown with large antlers.

OH DEER: A local spotted this deer near Mon Repos. Facebook

Another resident said they had sighted the deer several weeks ago near Johnson St - feeding once again with cows in a field.

A third local said she had seen the deer months ago around the back of her house.

The NewsMail contacted council, who were initially unaware of deer inhabiting in the area.

A council spokesperson said council was "unable to verify” the presence of deer in the Barolin Nature Reserve.

"There is no known history of deer in the reserve, however council land protection officers will continue to monitor the site,” the spokesperson said.

"If feral deer are detected in a nature reserve they will be trapped and removed.

"Deer are a restricted invasive animal as listed in the Biosecurity Act 2014 and sightings should be reported to council - phone 1300 883 699.”

A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson said rangers have been aware of deer in the Barolin Nature Reserve near Mon Repos.

The Feral Deer Management Strategy 2013-2018 by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries stated deer are known to cause motor vehicle accidents, and damage foliage.