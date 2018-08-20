Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEERY ME: Have you seen this animal around Bargara?
DEERY ME: Have you seen this animal around Bargara? Facebook
News

No i-deer: Buck runs wild in Bargara park

Katie Hall
by
20th Aug 2018 5:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S not Christmas, but locals have reported sightings of deer in the area.

A social media post on a Facebook page gained almost 200 likes and comments after a resident uploaded pictures of their recent encounter with an antlered deer.

The NewsMail spoke with Tony Partridge, who said he had been walking through Barolin Nature Reserve and came across the deer, who was feeding peacefully with cattle.

"It wasn't frightened, I got pretty close to it,” Mr Partridge said.

Mr Partridge said the deer did not appear in distress, and noted it appeared fully grown with large antlers.

OH DEER: A local spotted this deer near Mon Repos.
OH DEER: A local spotted this deer near Mon Repos. Facebook

Another resident said they had sighted the deer several weeks ago near Johnson St - feeding once again with cows in a field.

A third local said she had seen the deer months ago around the back of her house.

The NewsMail contacted council, who were initially unaware of deer inhabiting in the area.

A council spokesperson said council was "unable to verify” the presence of deer in the Barolin Nature Reserve.

"There is no known history of deer in the reserve, however council land protection officers will continue to monitor the site,” the spokesperson said.

"If feral deer are detected in a nature reserve they will be trapped and removed.

"Deer are a restricted invasive animal as listed in the Biosecurity Act 2014 and sightings should be reported to council - phone 1300 883 699.”

A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson said rangers have been aware of deer in the Barolin Nature Reserve near Mon Repos.

The Feral Deer Management Strategy 2013-2018 by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries stated deer are known to cause motor vehicle accidents, and damage foliage.

bargara barolin nature reserve deer
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'Low life' steals Lester's handicap permit

    premium_icon 'Low life' steals Lester's handicap permit

    News A SENIOR Norville resident is in disbelief after a thief stole his handicap parking permit over the weekend.

    6 times drink drive limit: Woman fined after Bundy car crash

    premium_icon 6 times drink drive limit: Woman fined after Bundy car crash

    Crime Michelle Antonia Plath appears in Bundy court

    Former MP back in Bundy after train crash

    premium_icon Former MP back in Bundy after train crash

    Politics Leanne Donaldson is back following a month in a Brisbane hospital

    290 Queensland fires in 24 hours

    290 Queensland fires in 24 hours

    News Fireys called to 290 bushfires in the 24 hours to 8am today.

    • 20th Aug 2018 4:21 PM

    Local Partners