VALENTINE: Hilda Payne celebrated her 106th birthday with a pony visit.
No horsing around for 106-year-old Hilda

Tahlia Stehbens
by
20th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
A MINIATURE pony was the perfect birthday gift for Hilda Payne who recently celebrated her 106th birthday on Valentine's Day.

Ms Payne, now a resident of Mundubbera Multi-Purpose Health Service, is known for her founding roles in both the Eidsvold and Mundubbera pony clubs.

"It was wonderful to celebrate Hilda's birthday with something special that linked back to her life out in the community,” Mundubbera MPHS director of nursing Jan-Adele Hotz said.

"Hilda has had a life-long association with ponies and horses, both as a founder of local pony clubs and in her involvement with local show societies in Eidsvold and Mundubbera.

"Having the pony visit was a celebration of her contribution to our local communities, but also therapeutic by providing a little extra joy to Hilda on her birthday.”

Other residents also enjoyed the visit, with many of them having their own associations with animals, agriculture and the land.

Hilda had a strong affinity with her local communities through her life-long dedication to volunteering, including assisting the QCWA in various roles and serving as Mundubbera Historical Society president for 25 years. As well as the pony, Hilda was joined by her son and grandson to celebrate her remarkable milestone birthday with other residents and staff.

