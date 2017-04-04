No Honor in closing waste facilities

FIGHT BACK: Residents met with Bundaberg Regional Council representatives in February over fears the Avondale Waste Facility would close.

COUNCILLOR Wayne Honor has raised the ire of his fellow councillors and earned a rebuke from the mayor after voting against a strategy addressing waste prevention because of fears it could lead to the closure of facilities in regional areas.

At an ordinary meeting of Bundaberg Regional Council yesterday , all councillors except for Cr Honor voted for the adoption of the Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy 2017-2025.

The strategy, the first developed since amalgamation of Bundaberg, Burnett, Kolan and Isis councils in 2008, looks to address waste prevention and minimisation, collection, treatment, resource recovery and final disposal methods across all 12 waste managements sites.

Council waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson put forward the motion and said the potential closure of the Avondale waste facility was the main feedback to the council, followed by the introduction of a green waste bin, waste vouchers and a weekly recycling service.

Two petitions with a total of 197 signatures were received from residents who used the Avondale waste facility requesting that the facility not be closed.

In February, councillors and staff attended community meetings at Cordalba and Avondale with about 15 and 100 attendees at each forum.

The council released the draft Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy to the community for public consultation from January 30 until March 3.

"We have identified that waste disposal points like Cordalba and Booyal are low-use facilities with larger sites within reasonable distance,” Cr Rowleson said.

"Over the coming 12 months these sites and others will be assessed for closure or adjusted opening hours.”

Cr Honor said the document put at risk the continuation of services at stations in remote areas such as Booyal, Avondale and South Kolan.

"What I'm concerned about is the reference to closure of those facilities,” he said.

"On behalf of the people that live in those areas it's my responsibility to look after the future supply of service to those communities.

"I can't agree with the way this document is worded and I'm going to vote against this document.”

This sparked Cr Sommerfeld into action as he stood up and spoke in favour of the strategy, calling on his colleagues to vote for it.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said councillors and staff had been discussing the strategy for six months before he admonished Cr Honor, saying it was the responsibility of all councillors to bring up issues before the finalisation of the report in the chamber.

Cr Dempsey sought to reassure regional communities, saying before any decision was made a consultation would be held.