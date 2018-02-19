Menu
No Honor between mates over $20 fraud

GUILTY PLEA: Cody John William Honor, 20, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of fraud.
Carolyn Booth
PAWNING an air compressor that wasn't his for a mere $20 landed 20-year-old Cody John William Honor in court yesterday.

Honor pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of fraud after he admitted to pawning his housemates' possession without their knowledge.

Weighing up the appropriate penalty, Magistrate Neil Lavaring heard that Honor's criminal history, which included previous convictions for stealing, made him a candidate for probation.

The court heard Honor had already racked up $8000 in fines that had been referred to the State Penalties Enforcement Registrar.

Instead of increasing his debt with a fine, Mr Lavaring opted to place Honor on probation for six months.

