No help for horses in floodwater up to their chests

NO HELP: This photo was taken two hours prior to yesterday's intense downpour, looking towards the already-flooded paddocks where William Melvin's horses stood during the storm

A BUNDABERG racehorse owner say he is "disgusted” after his call for urgent help fell on deaf ears during yesterday's storm.

William Melvin said he made four desperate phone calls to Bundaberg Regional Council's emergency animal contact number after floodwater rose quickly at his property in Alloway.

"My farm was completely flooded with eight of my horses left chest-deep in floodwaters,” Mr Melvin said.

"Desperate for help, I called council to ask if I could use eight stables for the night at the showgrounds.

"After four different conversations with a variety of bureaucrats I was assured it was not an emergency situation and could not hire the eight empty stables in a block of 100.”

Mr Melvin said another council employee told him the location had been booked for this month's motorhome rally.

A council spokesperson confirmed the facilities at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct was reserved and occupied for a major event.

"Council does urge residents who may be in flood-prone areas to ensure they have an appropriate plan in place for the safety of their animals,” he said.

But Mr Melvin said the recreational precinct was the only option.

He said he had his own transportation and floats organised and only needed a key to the area.

"My racehorses were unable to feed for the night, with their feed tins left floating in freezing floodwater,” he said.

"I have paid over $40,000 in rates in the last 10 years and have been denied access to a facility in order to keep my animals safe and well.”

"I am absolutely gutted and distressed.”