No guts, no glory: Stepping up to trendsetting challenge

CONTENDERS: Burnett Heads Seafood and Grill have created a big burger challenge, with only one contender proving to be successful so far.

BUNDABERG'S biggest eating challenge has hit the region, putting plenty of brave locals in food comas but only one contender has had the guts to complete the trial.

As a child, Chanelle Dickson remembers sitting across the dinner table from her brother, who would loudly and proudly finish his entire meal while she had only had three mouthfuls of her own.

FOOD FEAST: Chanelle Dickson from Burnett Heads Seafood and Grill, hopes the challenge will bring joy to others after a challenging few months. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Now the owner of Burnett Heads Seafood and Grill has created an eating challenge fit for her sibling, in a bid to bring some much needed lightheartedness after a year of tough times.

"It's been a scary and challenging few months so I really wanted to do this challenge to bring the community together and create a fun environment," Ms Dickson said.

"The response has already been amazing with plenty of laughs and good vibes."

But the competition is certainly not for the faint hearted, with the fish and chip shop owner admitting she doesn't have what it takes to win.

GOOD TRY: Ethan was one of the many who have attempted the challenge but was unsuccessful in completing it within the timeframe.

Surrounded by a serve of "small" chips and with a milkshake on the side, contenders are faced with a burger that's bigger than an average-sized head.

Made on half a loaf of Turkish bread, with two grilled chicken breasts, two rib fillet sandwich steaks, two large meat patties, four slices of bacon, two eggs, two potato scallops, cheese, lettuce, tomato and beetroot.

And here's the catch - participants have just 30 minutes to finish the challenge.

"The photos actually look quite deceiving and I've had a lot of people go 'oh that's easy' and then they get it in front of them and there's that instant regret," Ms Dickson said.

"I spoke to an experienced competition eater and he suggested giving customers 15 minutes, but I just thought no way is that possible, so I doubled the time limit.

"These are just normal, everyday people giving it a go and some of them have done pretty well, but we've only had one guy finish so far and it took him 33 minutes in total."

Ms Dickson said she has watched every attempt so far, noting the first half looks like a breeze and the second half proving to be the cause for struggle.

She said her favourite part of the challenge was when the one male customer who was able to complete it, asked for a piece of marble cake straight afterwards.

Both shocked and impressed by this response, Ms Dickson asked what his secret was to which the customer replied "I just really like cake."

WINNER WINNER: Kai is the only person who has been able to complete the food challenge thus far and after finishing his meal, he asked for marble cake.

As well as locals, the business owner said she hopes the competition will draw tourists into the region and plans to offer a seafood challenge next.

Winners receive the meal for free, which otherwise costs $35, a custom-made t-shirt valued at $20 and the honour of having your photo on the shop's wall of fame.

The contender with the fastest time will also receive a $50 voucher to spend in store.

Burnett Heads Seafood and Grill is at Shop 4A / 115 Hermans Rd, Burnett Heads.