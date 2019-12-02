Menu
Politics

‘No guarantees’: Hanson hits back at critics

by Matthew Killoran
2nd Dec 2019 10:38 AM
SENATOR Pauline Hanson has doubled down on her opposition to the union deregistration laws, lashing the government for "believing its own hype", after coming under fire herself.

One Nation kept both the Coalition and Labor guessing until the last minute last week, only moving to block the proposed laws on the final vote.

CFMEU breaking an industrial law a day

The shock move saw Coalition Senators and business groups accuse the crossbench party of "another flip-flop" and "condoning union thuggery".

She had secured 11 amendments to the draft laws but then voted against it.

Senator Hanson this morning released a statement saying she had never given a guarantee she would support the bill.

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson attacked the government for “believing its own hype”. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
"This lie was also picked up by the media, which kept repeating it to the point that some people believed it," she said.

"Headlines that suggest that One Nation 'flip flopped' are also not true. And to suggest that we 'blindsided the Government' is actually an issue for the Government, which apparently has believed its own hype and the media's desperation for a scoop.

"As I said at the outset, One Nation's vote against the bill was based on the belief that it is a poor law and it was not in the interests of Australia."

Master Builders have launched an advertisement targeting Senator Hanson, stating: "Pauline, we're gutted, please explain".

Business Council of Australia boss Jennifer Westacott said it was a shortsighted decision.

"No change means bullying, thuggery, corruption and intimidation will continue," she said.

But CFMEU Queensland boss Michael Ravbar said it was "toxic" legislation which would have "handed the government unprecedented and unfettered power to strip unions, their officials and members of their rights".

CFMEU Queensland boss Michael Ravbar said the union deregistration “Ensuring Integrity” laws were toxic. Picture: Annette Dew
Senator Hanson said she did not absolve the union movement of its responsibility to stamp out "thuggery, corruption, standover action and unreasonable demands from employers".

"But I also have made clear that business groups also need to work with government to stamp out white collar crime and make sure they deliver fair wages and conditions for their employees," she said.

"It is only fair that all sides of the work and employment sector all improve their behaviour."

