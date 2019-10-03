No guarantee temporary water park will return to Bundy

Gemma Packer, Isabella Packer, Caitlyn Oyelodi and Joshua Morris having fun in the pool at WaterWorld Central.

FOR years Bundaberg has been calling out for a water park in town.

Now that one has arrived, the people aren't exactly showing up in record numbers.

Waterworld Central are packing up after this week, with "manager" Gary McKenzie saying it has been an unlucky season in Bundy.

Mr McKenzie is managing the water park as a favour to a friend, and said while it had been a pleasure, the wind and rain blowing around meant the park had to take a few days off.

"Rain in water parks is a bad thing," he said, adding that it meant all the electrical components needed to be covered and turned off.

And while he said families had been enjoying their time here, the park would be lucky to have seen a few hundred people each day.

"The park and the people here are fabulous," he said.

"It's just been unlucky."

Despite the setbacks, he said all the parents have come away happy.

Mr McKenzie said the park has employed a number of local kids as well as backpackers looking to make a bit of money over their holidays.

And while the prices weren't exactly cheap, they weren't extravagant either.

Tickets start from $25 for a two hour pass for both kids 7-16 years as well as adults, an "extreme" pass for $35 and go up to $50 for an all-day pass.

That means a family of four with young kids had to spend a minimum of $100 for two hours at the park, and $200 for the whole day.

Mr McKenzie said all up, a day at the water park cost only about as much as a normal family outing.

He described the fortnight in Bundaberg as having "covered costs" and a return date wasn't certain yet.

"At this stage it's just pencilled in," he said.

Despite the rainy weather yesterday, there was still a dozen or so cars parked at the Recreational Precinct yesterday at midafternoon.

One of the families in attendance was supervised by mother Maria Savoca.

Ms Savoca said she tended to go out and support whatever events were happening around town.

"I didn't expect to have this much fun," she said.

And while there was rain on the horizon, the kids still zoomed down slides and splashed around in the water without a care in the world.