NO GO: Council puts brakes on plans for proposed servo

NO GO: Early artist impressions for a proposed service station on Childers Rd. The Bundaberg Regional Council refused the application at the recent ordinary meeting. Source: Initial application proposal.

After more than two years plans for a proposed new service station in the Bundaberg region are running on empty after this week's Bundaberg Regional Council ordinary meeting.

Mayor Jack Dempsey put forward a motion to refuse a development permit for a Material Change of Use for a service station and operational works for advertising devices on Childers Rd, Branyan.

While Cr Steve Cooper left the room for the matter, the majority of remaining councillors voted in favour of the motion. Cr Learmonth voted against the motion.

During the meeting Cr Dempsey said there had been "extensive consultation" about the proposal.

"I do note that the applicant has altered the design and plan a number of times, but all that taken into account the council certainly has put forward the refusal of this application," Cr Dempsey said.

The council's CEO Steve Johnston told the meeting the application had been with council for more than two years and subject to a lot of discussion, modification and consultation with the applicant.

"But you'll also note there was a large amount of interest from adjoining land owners which is primarily in a residential area," he said.

"I think some-40-odd properties made submissions, considered by the planners in assessing that application."

According to the agenda documents, the proposal primarily consisted of the dispensing and sale of fuel for motor vehicles which also accommodated commercial, heavy and B-double

vehicles utilising Childers Road, including truck refuelling, parking and driver facilities

as well providing services for residents and regular road users.

The use definition of Services Station in the Bundaberg Regional Planning Scheme 2015 includes an ancillary car wash within the definition.

"The proposal includes a car wash to the east of the fuel shop consisting of two automatic car wash bays, two manual car wash bays, two vacuum bays and a dog wash station," the documents state.

"The built form of the proposed car wash measures 225 m2 gross floor area."

As highlighted in the agenda documents, the refusal was on the basis the proposed development did not comply with the provisions of the Bundaberg Regional Council Planning Scheme 2015.

One of the points noted was the proposed development did not comply with the key concept 3.3(d) and strategic outcome 3.3.6 and 3.3.11 of the Strategic Framework

settlement pattern theme.

Among a page of reasoning, "the proposal fails to protect the Branyan identified growth area from a land use activity that is likely to compromise the development of adjoining land for residential purposes and introduces unacceptable impacts on the amenity and enjoyment of neighbouring properties with respect to noise, privacy, residential character and streetscape".