Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lolo Eliesa gains ground for the Waves.
Lolo Eliesa gains ground for the Waves.
Sport

No fear for Magpies

Shane Jones
7th Sep 2019 11:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: Easts coach Mick O’Sullivan insists the finals inexperience of his club won’t impact their chances of making the grand final today.

In fact, he believes the drought will inspire the team.

September is usually the swooping season for Magpies on unsuspecting humans around Australia but tonight they will be hoping to swoop to their first grand final since 2010.

The side faces The Waves in its second chance to qualify after losing to Brothers last week.

Usually when one side invests a lot of time and effort but miss a spot in the decider it struggles the next week to come up again.

But O’Sullivan insists the side is ready to end the defending premiers campaign.

“I personally thought that the side would struggle,” he said.

“But that went out of my head when I saw the team at training on Tuesday.”

O’Sullivan also insists the noton of no experience will not hurt them.

The Waves have made grand finals in 2016 and last year with Brothers making the decider in three of the past five years.

Easts doesn’t have that luxury but it doesn’t worry O’Sullivan.

“No definitely not,” he said.

“I think it will motivate them to get the club into the decider.”

But the club knows it will be tough against The Waves.

The Waves have won three of the four contests this season but Easts importantly won the last.

“We’re looking forward to another big contest,” O’Sullivan said.

“The forwards are their strength so we’re focusing on that, not particularly any guy.

“We’re preparerd for it, we need to be strong in defence and take our chances in attack.”

The Waves have made only one change for the clash with Jai Smith out and Jack Rolef replacing him.

The side has named Clinton Horne to stay in his role at fullback with Tyrell Howard and Sam Robinson remaining in the halves.

The game starts at 5pm today at Salter Oval with the winner to face Brothers next week in the decider.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Crews battling blaze south of Bundy

    premium_icon Crews battling blaze south of Bundy

    News MULTIPLE fire fighters are still on the scene of a bushfire south of Bundaberg after it broke out last night.

    WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do in Bundy this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do in Bundy this weekend

    News GET into the spirit of spring and head outdoors this weekend.

    Coroner not confident in changes

    premium_icon Coroner not confident in changes

    News CORONER David O’Connell was not confident there would be any meaningful change by...

    End of the line for conservation group

    premium_icon End of the line for conservation group

    News AFTER decades of catering to the region’s natural bushland, environmental community...