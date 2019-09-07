No fear for Magpies

LEAGUE: Easts coach Mick O’Sullivan insists the finals inexperience of his club won’t impact their chances of making the grand final today.

In fact, he believes the drought will inspire the team.

September is usually the swooping season for Magpies on unsuspecting humans around Australia but tonight they will be hoping to swoop to their first grand final since 2010.

The side faces The Waves in its second chance to qualify after losing to Brothers last week.

Usually when one side invests a lot of time and effort but miss a spot in the decider it struggles the next week to come up again.

But O’Sullivan insists the side is ready to end the defending premiers campaign.

“I personally thought that the side would struggle,” he said.

“But that went out of my head when I saw the team at training on Tuesday.”

O’Sullivan also insists the noton of no experience will not hurt them.

The Waves have made grand finals in 2016 and last year with Brothers making the decider in three of the past five years.

Easts doesn’t have that luxury but it doesn’t worry O’Sullivan.

“No definitely not,” he said.

“I think it will motivate them to get the club into the decider.”

But the club knows it will be tough against The Waves.

The Waves have won three of the four contests this season but Easts importantly won the last.

“We’re looking forward to another big contest,” O’Sullivan said.

“The forwards are their strength so we’re focusing on that, not particularly any guy.

“We’re preparerd for it, we need to be strong in defence and take our chances in attack.”

The Waves have made only one change for the clash with Jai Smith out and Jack Rolef replacing him.

The side has named Clinton Horne to stay in his role at fullback with Tyrell Howard and Sam Robinson remaining in the halves.

The game starts at 5pm today at Salter Oval with the winner to face Brothers next week in the decider.