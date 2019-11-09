No fear as Rheed chases gold

Rheed McCracken after his 100m race at the last World Para Athletic championships in London.

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg’s Rheed McCracken says the lessons learnt over the past few years has better prepared him than ever for this year’s world titles.

But he is still unsure it will lead him to the elusive gold medal he is after.

McCracken, now based in Newcastle, will compete at his fourth World Para Athletic Championships that start this weekend in Dubai.

The 22-year-old is still chasing a gold medal after winning silver in the 100m in the T34 class in 2013 and 2017 and in the 200m and 400m in 2013.

McCracken says this time he’s embracing the week, rather than letting the race get to him.

“I’m a little bit better prepared than previous situations at the worlds,” he said.

“I’m grateful to be back.

“What will be will be. I’m enjoying the week, doing other things and then on Sunday I’ll focus on the 100m.”

Make no mistake, McCracken is out to win.

He will compete in the 100m and 800m and wants to break the stranglehold of Tunisian athlete Walid Ktila who has won the past three gold medals in both events.

McCracken believes his improvement in the 800m could be the spark that lands gold in the 100m.

“A little bit of pressure is off as usually my 100m is my only chance of gold,” he said.

“But coming into the 800m, I’m excited that I am reasonably fit. It should be a fun race.”

McCracken’s focus is on the 100m, which he is confident he can win.

“The one percenters have let me down,” he said.

“I do know I can perform when I can.

“It’s just about trying to get it right, but it doesn’t mean I’ll get it right.

“But I’ll be leaving here knowing I have thrown everything that I had to win.”

The heat will be held this Sunday afternoon with the final at 2.19am on Monday, Queensland time.

The 800m heats and final will be held on Friday and Saturday morning.

The races will be broadcast on the 7plus app.