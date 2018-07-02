No extra drumlines for Bundaberg

BEACH-GOERS across the state can swim a little safer with funding from the State Budget going towards the Shark Control Program.

A Fisheries Queensland spokesperson said the additional funding allocated will be spread across all 10 contract locations to meet the increasing costs of the Shark Control Program.

But it doesn't look like Bundaberg's coast will see any more drumlines.

"The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries does not intend to increase the number of shark control drumlines along the Bundaberg coast,” the spokesman said.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner announced on June 21 an additional $2.1 million over four years, and an additional $731,000 per annum ongoing, will be spent to help meet the growing cost of the Shark Control Program.

The Shark Control Program has a combination of shark nets and drum lines at 85 of Queensland's most popular beaches.

The Fisheries Queensland spokesman said since the Queensland Shark Control Program started in 1962, there has been one shark fatality at a shark control beach in Queensland.

There are currently 20 drumlines along the Bundaberg coast: two at Oak Beach, six at Neilson Park, three at Bargara and nine at Kellys Beach.

When asked when the last drumlines were installed the spokesman said there were six drumlines installed at Neilson Park in 1992.

"Shark control equipment is serviced every second day, weather permitting, by independent contractors who work under the supervision of the Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol,” he said.

"All fishing equipment is removed from the water for cleaning and replacement of worn or damaged parts at least once every 21 days.

The spokesman said people swimming in Queensland should be cautious but not alarmed about the possibility of a shark attack.

"Sharks are a natural part of the marine environment and when we enter the water we are entering their domain,” he said.

"People should still be discerning when choosing where and when they swim.”

SWIMMER SAFETY TIPS

To reduce the risk of a shark attack, a Fisheries Queensland spokesperson said swimmers should follow these swimmer safety tips: