SHAVE FOR A CURE: Brad Blackwell will shave his head.
No dread felt over shave

Rhylea Millar
12th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
A LOCAL man is shaving his signature locks in a bid to find a cure for Leukaemia.

Brad Blackwell has been growing his hair for more than four years, two of which have seen him sporting dreadlocks.

But now, the electrician is shaving his hair off, in a bid to raise funds and awareness for the Leukaemia Foundation, through the World’s Greatest Shave.

“I just decided to shave my hair, because I thought it would be nice to help out such a great cause,” Mr Blackwell said.

“I’ve had my dreadlocks for about two years now, so it will be a pretty big (physical) change.”

Local hairdresser Amy Harper from Elegant Ends will shave Mr Blackwell’s hair on March 13.

Mr Blackwell said while he originally set his target to reach $500, he is grateful for all and any financial contributions received through the fundraiser.

The official fundraiser page, which has been set up through the Leukaemia Foundation’s World Greatest Shave, has already raised $230.25.

A donation box is also available at Mint Six Boutique.

Donate online at https://bit.ly/31IdaXS.

Bundaberg News Mail

