No decision yet on righting Tobruk

GOING DOWN: Tobruk begins rolling on her side as she sinks.

GOING DOWN: Tobruk begins rolling on her side as she sinks. Leanne Cooper

IT'S been more than two months since the scuttling of ex-HMAS Tobruk in waters off the Bundaberg coast.

The Tobruk came to rest on her starboard side after she was scuttled June 29, and the community is still waiting to hear if the decision will be made to right the wreck.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson yesterday said a decision "will be made in due course”.

"The Queensland Government is working closely with the ex-HMAS Tobruk contractor to compile as much relevant information as possible,” they said.

"We want to ensure we are fully informed about all the options available including their risks and benefits before making a decision.

"We thank the people of Bundaberg for their patience as we carry out a full assessment ... ex-HMAS Tobruk will be a world-class dive site.”