No decision on street confusion

A WOODGATE street will get a name change to help stop confusion for first responders in an emergency situation.

THE decision to change the name of two Woodgate roads to help stop confusion for emergency services was withdrawn from the council's agenda yesterday.

At the general meeting Mayor Jack Dempsey said the matter was withdrawn to allow for further community consultation.

At last week's briefing meeting the matter was raised to change the name of Walkers Point, at the northern tip of Woodgate.

To save confusion with the Woodgate Esplanade, the esplanade at Walkers Point will be called Walkers Point Esplanade.

At the briefing meeting council staff put forward Nixons Dr as the final choice due to historical relevance.

Cr Dempsey moved the motion, with backing from deputy mayor Bill Trevor, to allow for further investigation.