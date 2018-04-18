No deal for Felise ... yet

NO DEAL YET: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi will wait to sign a new deal with an NRL club.

NO DEAL YET: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi will wait to sign a new deal with an NRL club. DAN HIMBRECHTS

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi says he will take his time deciding where he wants to play in the NRL next year.

The Melbourne Storm and Kangaroos backrower is out of contract at the end of the season after signing a deal with the defending premiers this time last year.

The former Past Brothers has an option to stay at the club next year but said he hadn't fully committed, although he was happy to stay.

"I've got some time to think over that and when it comes to it, I'll make my decision,” Kaufusi said on Monday.

Since signing the one-year deal the 25-year-old has enjoyed a breakout period that culminated in a taste for the Maroons as 18th man, a premiership and World Cup glory.

He is one of 11 Storm players off-contract this season, including club legends Cameron Smith and Billy Slater.

Kaufusi said talks between players and the clubs should not impact on performance, despite the Storm starting the season with three wins and three losses.

"It's definitely not a distraction for me and I'm sure it wouldn't be for others,” Kaufusi said.

"That's why we got managers.

"We just focus on footy and trying to win each week.”

Kaufusi scored in his second game back after a hamstring complaint against Newcastle on Friday.

He missed three weeks following the innocuous training mishap.

"That's some of the bad stuff that happens and you work hard when no one is watching, just to get back on the field,” Kaufusi said.

"It was a bit of shock.

"Last year I played every game and was fighting fit each week so it was a bit different for me.”

Kaufusi said the premiers had turned a corner after eliminating the ball control problems that plagued them in early rounds.

He was yesterday named in the Storm squad for the side's clash against Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.