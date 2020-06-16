No date for the return of Carina Speedway

Bundaberg's Clinton Marcon in action at Carina Speedway. The future of the venue remains unclear.

SPEEDWAY: Bundaberg Speedway racers may need to venture down south to go racing, with no word yet on when or if Carina Speedway will ­return.

Carina Speedway’s owners announced in March that investors were needed to help the speedway survive now and into the future.

If not, all assets will be sold and the area put on the market as vacant land, according to Bundaberg Motorplex.

The NewsMail has asked Bundaberg Motorplex for updates every month since, but no update has been received.

Bundaberg Motorplex officials have told the NewsMail on each occasion that due to ongoing, confidential talks, nothing can be released or said.

While racers wait for a ­decision on the future of Bundaberg’s track, they can prepare to race down the road at Maryborough where the speedway management have released a calendar for this season.

There is closed practice on June 27 before the SKAA Karts host their championship on July 15, August 18 and September 5.

The summer season starts after that, on September 19 following an open practice on September 12.

The speedway will then run on October 24, November 21, January 1 and 2, February 20, March 27 and May 15. There are also burnout days for September 26, November 28, January 23 and March 13.

The highlights include the World Series Sprintcars on January 5, the Kurt Murdoch Classic on January 1 and 2, and the V8 dirt modified King of the Road on February 20.