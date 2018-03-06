NO CUTTERS FOR NDRL: But the club's fight is not over

TRY SCORER: Lachi Shea gets the ball down for Burnett Heads in the Northern Districts game at South Kolan.

LEAGUE: "If we were to go into abeyance the club will fold.”

Burnett Cutters president Kelly Doherty says Sunday's decision by the Northern Districts Rugby League will have detrimental consequences for her club.

The Cutters will not be allowed to enter this year's NDRL season after the clubs, the board and the referees voted in a majority to deny them entry.

The three entities rejected the request on the grounds that the Cutters take a year off to finalise a permanent home ground and present a strong case as a small community rugby league side.

They will be affiliated to the competition but not able to play until 2019.

Doherty said the club was disappointed with the move and that it left the future of the club in doubt.

"The club will have to fold,” she said about the decision.

"If we don't play we'll lose our sponsorship.

"Our players, they want to play football, so they'll leave.”

The Cutters said they would appeal the decision.

"We haven't sent (anything yet),” Cutters secretary Leoni Clark said.

"That will be done Wednesday with the lawyers.”

The club argues that it has a ground and everything required to play.

For the past two seasons the side has been forced to play at South Kolan after Burnett Heads was deemed unsafe to play at.

The club believes Bingera Football Club's home fields, at which the club has an agreement to play, is suitable for home games.

Club members would like the NDRL to consider that venue.

"We have a ground (Bingera). They just don't want to play out of it,” Doherty said.

"We have a great working ethic with them and they are happy for us to have home games there but the Northern Districts aren't interested.”

The whole ordeal came about about after the Cutters requested at the end of last year to move away from the NDRL.

The club was then going to try to move into the BRL but was rejected to leave by the NDRL and the Queensland Rugby League Central Division.

Doherty said they had no regrets but argued that because they haven't moved away they should be let back in.

"I felt it was unfair (the decision),” Doherty said.

"We haven't left the NDRL. The only thing that we should be doing is paying our affiliation and letting our boys play.”

The club, in documents obtained by the NewsMail, applied for affiliation in February.

They said the club was committed for the long term if the players could play this season.

"We told them we would be committed to them for a long time,” Clark said.

"We're a club that's ready to go,” Doherty said.

The Cutters will now take the appeal to the Queensland Rugby League Central Division which will make a final decision on whether they can play.

The NDRL's response is below.

************************************************************************************************ The Northern Districts Rugby League says the time frame and a lack of permanent venue ultimately cost the Burnett Cutters a spot in the competition.

The board, clubs and referees voted them out of this year's competition on Sunday, offering the Cutters a year of abeyance, which will see them involved in playing in 2019.

President? NDRL president Neil Redfern said the club didn't fulfil what was required to enter.

"If they had something tangible in relation to their infrastructure they would have been entered,” he said.

"We wanted them to have a long-term plan, including a strong case for a small community.”

Redfern said the side was losing that by basing themselves closer to Bundaberg.

He said the NDRL had inspected Bingera fields and they were not suitable.

He wanted Cutters to move closer to Burnett Heads, their traditional home, or away from Bundaberg.

The oval in Rosedale has been proposed as a potential destination.

Redfern defended the move to eliminate a side from the competition.

He said the Cutters took too long to affiliate back into the competition and it was difficult to put the side in.

"They declined to attend the annual general meeting,” he said.

"They have not completed their affiliation.

"They came in too late and we think they should ... look well into their future and sort out everything so they can enter next year.”

Redfern confirmed the competition would be five sides with Miriam Vale entered on Sunday.

He said they were entered because they ticked all the boxes, including a permanent home ground, which the Cutters didn't.

Redfern said he wanted the best outcome for the Cutters and said the NDRL would do all they can could to support the Cutters entry in 2019.