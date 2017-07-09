No cuts, says Pitt, following Mediscare flyer in Bundy

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt says a new Labor flyer dropped off in Bundaberg letterboxes is a desperate attempt by the Opposition to scare people about Medicare.

The flyer, authorised by Queensland Labor senator Anthony Chisholm, was dropped off in many letterboxes, suggesting the federal and state LNP could not be trusted on health issues.

Senator Chisholm told the NewsMail that under Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, the Coalition had frozen the Medicare rebate, which had an impact on patients and medical practitioners in Bundaberg.

"When Tim Nicholls was treasurer in the Newman Government he slashed many nursing and health related jobs across Queensland including in Bundaberg.,” Senator Chisholm said.

"The Turnbull Government's recent budget shows the LNP still do not get the message, with the Medicare freeze not being dropped until 2020.”

MEDISCARE: A new Labor flyer says the LNP can't be trusted when it comes to health issues.

But Mr Pitt said this was more Labor lies and that a Labor senator should know the difference between state and federal issues.

Mr Pitt said the Medicare Guarantee Fund - which passed the Senate recently - would secure the future of Medicare.

"This is Labor pushing more lies about Medicare in an attempt to scare people,” Mr Pitt said.

"Medicare funding is increasing year on year - there are no cuts.

"Bulk-billing is at record levels and in Hinkler more Australians (88.5%) are now accessing medical services without having to reach into their pocket.”

MEDISCARE: A new Labor flyer says the LNP can't be trusted when it comes to health issues.

State Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson backed the claims made in the flyer, arguing it was falling on her Labor government to pick up the slack.

"The callous cuts by the Turnbull Government means that the Palaszczuk Government has to find the shortfall in funding to ensure people get the care they need from our health system,” Ms Donaldson said.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett weighed into the debate, saying residents would see right through the lies.

"Labor is showing its true colours by launching yet another scare campaign to spread outright lies about health funding in Queensland,” Mr Bennett said.

Labor came under fire from the coalition during the last election campaign when it campaigned heavily on Medicare, accusing the government of having plans to privatise some of the scheme's functions.

It also sent a text message to Queensland voters on the day of the election, saying time was running out to save Medicare.