NO CUP DOUBT: Bundy's meet is still on

IT'S ON: Katrina Aho on Mandolin Manni takes out race one at last year's Melbourne Cup race day in Bundy. The event is expected to held again this year on November 6.

IT'S ON: Katrina Aho on Mandolin Manni takes out race one at last year's Melbourne Cup race day in Bundy. The event is expected to held again this year on November 6. Paul Donaldson BUN071117HORS2

RACING: "We've been guaranteed a meeting, I don't doubt that it won't happen.”

Bundaberg Race Club race day co-ordinator Shanyn Limpus says the local Melbourne Cup Day meeting is still on despite others being cancelled around the state.

Gold Coast, Brisbane, Toowoomba and Townsville meets on Saturday, Cox Plate Day, and on the day that stops the nation on November 6 have been called off after jockeys, trainers and Racing Queensland went on strike.

The racing participants want more prize money from the proceeds of a new 15 percent tax enforced by the State Government on bookmakers betting on Queensland races.

The government plans to split the money across other areas at the moment, which has frustrated the industry.

Currently, there will be no racing at those venues. Gates will open so patrons can party and watch races in other states.

But Limpus has told the NewsMail the issue doesn't involve Bundaberg.

"We are a non-TAB and they (Racing Queensland) have told us it won't impact us,” she said.

"It's a different system to us.

"Our day will still be running.”

Limpus said the club could be at an advantage for the meeting because of the lack of racing elsewhere.

"The only impact is it could actually lead to larger fields,” she said.

"We could have more horses in each race and the quality could be better.”

Bundaberg Race Club will not find out about that until the nominations come in.

The club is scheduled to host five races that day, the maximum set by Racing Queensland.

Limpus said no more could be added if fields were larger.

She said the meeting was set to be a major one for the club.

"Everything is sold out in terms of private marquees,” Limpus said.

"We do have limited reserve seating that people can still try to get.

"Then there is general admission, which will be available at the gate for $15.”

Gates open at 9.30am with the first race about 1pm.