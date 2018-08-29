No Cowboys for Laybutt

LEAGUE: The North Queensland Cowboys career for Bundaberg's Kyle Laybutt could be over after missing out on selection for the final NRL round.

Laybutt wasn't picked in the 17 to take on Gold Coast in the clubs final match of the season with fellow Bundy boy Coen Hess named in the second row.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season with the club and hasn't played a game this season after making his debut and playing two games last year.

Laybutt has been playing instead for the Mackay Cutters in the Intrust Super Cup but was out for a period of time this year with a pectoral injury.

At this stage there has been no talk about Laybutt getting a contract with the former Easts and Wests junior falling down the pecking order at the club to other players.

An announcement on what happens to Laybutt for next season is expected to unfold in the next few weeks.