Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundy's Kyle Laybutt in action at training.
Bundy's Kyle Laybutt in action at training. Shae Beplate
Sport

No Cowboys for Laybutt

Shane Jones
by
29th Aug 2018 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: The North Queensland Cowboys career for Bundaberg's Kyle Laybutt could be over after missing out on selection for the final NRL round.

Laybutt wasn't picked in the 17 to take on Gold Coast in the clubs final match of the season with fellow Bundy boy Coen Hess named in the second row.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season with the club and hasn't played a game this season after making his debut and playing two games last year.

Laybutt has been playing instead for the Mackay Cutters in the Intrust Super Cup but was out for a period of time this year with a pectoral injury.

At this stage there has been no talk about Laybutt getting a contract with the former Easts and Wests junior falling down the pecking order at the club to other players.

An announcement on what happens to Laybutt for next season is expected to unfold in the next few weeks.

kyle laybutt mackay cutters north queensland cowboys
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Pitt starts talks to bring down power prices

    premium_icon Pitt starts talks to bring down power prices

    Politics HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has already taken his concerns about power prices to new Energy Minister Angus Taylor.

    Recognised researcher named new CQUniversity vice chancellor

    premium_icon Recognised researcher named new CQUniversity vice chancellor

    Business Internationally-recognised researcher steps into leadership role

    REVEALED: Every Bundaberg school's NAPLAN results

    premium_icon REVEALED: Every Bundaberg school's NAPLAN results

    News Bundy students are lagging behind the rest of the state in literacy

    New face joins family brewing brand

    premium_icon New face joins family brewing brand

    Business New innovation boss wants drinkers to have a say

    Local Partners