No conviction for man's DV order breaches

A BUNDABERG man was lucky enough to walk away without a recorded conviction after being charged with two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to both charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

The court heard the order prohibiting him to contact the mother of his two children unless it was in relation to his kids was made on July 5, 2017.

Prosecution told Magistrate Belinda Merrin the man had texted the aggrieved up to 10 times a day between April 11, 2017 and January 5, 2018 and often called her derogatory names.

When questioned, the man made full admissions and cooperated with police.

His defence lawyer said the defendant had only two previous entries in his criminal history, back in 1999, and had merely been frustrated over the lack of consistency when it came to seeing his children.

He said the issue had been alleviated now, however, with both no longer living with their mother.

The man was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.